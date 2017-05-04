Quick Bites: New fusion spot, new bee...

Quick Bites: New fusion spot, new beer in town, free restaurant composting workshop.

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Monterey County Weekly

The good news: Smart and successful waste reduction and composting programs are in place at major food operations like Asilomar Conference Center , Community Hospital of Monterey Peninsula , Basil Seasonal Dining and CSU Monterey Bay . The bad news: Hundreds more local restaurants can do better in managing their scraps and other organic waste materials, saving costs and boosting soils.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Flaring at Valero refinery in Benicia prompts e... 40 min Anonymous 1
Larry Ayers: Blue Rock and hard knocks 59 min too late for me 7
Dead body found in front of Vallejo church 2 hr cinco de mayo 2
Initiative filed to repeal California gas tax i... 2 hr cinco de mayo 2
Bay Area tourism drives travel spending in state 2 hr cinco de mayo 2
Mike Thompson slams GOP health care plan 2 hr dear congressman 2
Bay Area's housing recovery isn't as universal ... 6 hr Anonymous 1
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,736 • Total comments across all topics: 280,789,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC