Quick Bites: New fusion spot, new beer in town, free restaurant composting workshop.
The good news: Smart and successful waste reduction and composting programs are in place at major food operations like Asilomar Conference Center , Community Hospital of Monterey Peninsula , Basil Seasonal Dining and CSU Monterey Bay . The bad news: Hundreds more local restaurants can do better in managing their scraps and other organic waste materials, saving costs and boosting soils.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flaring at Valero refinery in Benicia prompts e...
|40 min
|Anonymous
|1
|Larry Ayers: Blue Rock and hard knocks
|59 min
|too late for me
|7
|Dead body found in front of Vallejo church
|2 hr
|cinco de mayo
|2
|Initiative filed to repeal California gas tax i...
|2 hr
|cinco de mayo
|2
|Bay Area tourism drives travel spending in state
|2 hr
|cinco de mayo
|2
|Mike Thompson slams GOP health care plan
|2 hr
|dear congressman
|2
|Bay Area's housing recovery isn't as universal ...
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC