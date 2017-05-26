Netflix series '13 Reasons Why' to fi...

Netflix series '13 Reasons Why' to film a second season in Vallejo, holding casting call

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Courtesy Netflix - Katherine Langford stars as A a A"Hannah Baker,A a A a high school student who commits suicide, in the controversial new Netflix series A a A"13 Reasons Why.A a A Courtesy Netflix - Alisha Boe, portraying A a A"Jessica Davis,A a A in a scene from the controversial Netflix series A a A"13 Reasons Why.A a A Courtesy Netflix - Dylan Minnette, as A a A"Clay Jensen,A a A in a scene from the controversial Netflix series A a A"13 Reasons Why.A a A Courtesy Netflix - Christian Navarro, as A a A"Tony Padilla,A a A Josh Hamilton, as A a A"Matt Jensen,A a A and Dylan Minnette, as A a A"Clay Jensen,A a A in a scene from the controversial Netflix series A a A"13 Reasons Why.A a A Courtesy Netflix - Michele Ang, as A a A"Courtney Crimsen, in a scene from the controversial Netflix series A a A"13 Reasons Why.A a A Courtesy Netflix - Dylan Minnette, as A a A"Clay Jensen,A a A in a ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Divided Vallejo City Council directs staff to c... 3 min I Got Your Haven ... 9
Vallejo City Council prepares for Orcem hearing 18 min real apache 120
Exclusive: California to discuss linking carbon... 30 min just say no 2
Californians like universal care, unless they'r... 35 min just say no 2
Hundreds show up as emotions run high at Orcem ... 1 hr now you know 56
Michael J. Haworth: How about the FEIR? 2 hr Nuts to Flavell 5
Trump Tweets End of World 3 hr Govmt Review NetXXX 1
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. Recession
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,761 • Total comments across all topics: 281,459,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC