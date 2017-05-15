Napa: Stone schoolhouse turned home seeks $1.5 million
A revival influenced by medieval French, Spanish and Italian buildings, this circa-1914 home started out as schoolhouse. But the real lesson here is the ample use of stone featured throughout the space, a material that is still de rigeur throughout Napa architecture and design.
