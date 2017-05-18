Napa Smith Brewery grand opening set ...

Napa Smith Brewery grand opening set for Saturday

It took a few months longer than they'd hoped, but the owners of the Napa Smith Brewery are over the moon about its grand opening, set for noon to 9 p.m. Saturday. The 9-year-old brewery's move from Napa to Vallejo's former Sears service center building at 101 Yolano Ave. began almost exactly a year ago with a plan to become a “destination,” drawing customers and craft beer enthusiasts from miles around.

