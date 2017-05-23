Mike Thompson, others, react to Trump...

Mike Thompson, others, react to Trumpa s latest budget plan

Rep. Mike Thompson strongly condemned President Donald Trump's latest budget proposals, saying they cut basic services for families and communities. The President's plan builds on cuts he first proposed in his “Skinny Budget,” and it breaks his pledge to avoid cutting Medicaid and Social Security, Thompson said.

