Mi-Wuk fire chief announces retirement
As a 16-year-old junior firefighter, Larry Crabtree rode in the back of fire engines, and decades later he led more than a week of daily meetings in a community full of fear and concern as the massive 2013 Rim Fire blew up and threatened the entire Highway 108 corridor. Now the the 63-year-old chief for the Mi-Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Protection District with more than 45 years in firefighting, Crabtree announced this week he is going to retire.
Read more at The Union Democrat.
