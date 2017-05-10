Mi-Wuk fire chief announces retirement

As a 16-year-old junior firefighter, Larry Crabtree rode in the back of fire engines, and decades later he led more than a week of daily meetings in a community full of fear and concern as the massive 2013 Rim Fire blew up and threatened the entire Highway 108 corridor. Now the the 63-year-old chief for the Mi-Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Protection District with more than 45 years in firefighting, Crabtree announced this week he is going to retire.

