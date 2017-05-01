Man to stay in jail until treatment program has vacancy
A man whose professed love for two female Vacaville police officers prompted a restraining order against him by the city was back in court Tuesday, this time to try to resolve his issues by going into a residential treatment program. He was in court for another violation of his court-ordered probation from a felony assault and domestic violence case that started in July 2015.
