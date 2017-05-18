Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center recognized for environmental excellence
Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center announced it was named a top 25 hospital for environmental excellence by Practice Greenhealth, a national group dedicated to environmental sustainability in healthcare. The Environmental Excellence Awards are given each year to honor environmental achievement in the health care sector.
