Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical C...

Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center recognized for environmental excellence

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center announced it was named a top 25 hospital for environmental excellence by Practice Greenhealth, a national group dedicated to environmental sustainability in healthcare. The Environmental Excellence Awards are given each year to honor environmental achievement in the health care sector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
California Democrats Gather In Sacramento For A... 1 hr Anonymous 1
Calexit plan is back, but it's toned down 1 hr Anonymous 1
California proposes new rules after natural gas... 1 hr Anonymous 1
California board drops audit of 52,000 nurses 1 hr Anonymous 1
Supervisors busy with 'cheerleading' duties on ... 1 hr Anonymous 1
Solano County unemployment lowest in nearly 10 ... 1 hr Anonymous 1
Kirk Smith, Mike Browne: Three record-breaking ... 1 hr Anonymous 1
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,133 • Total comments across all topics: 281,143,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC