Jury deliberating murder, torture cha...

Jury deliberating murder, torture charges in death of Napa toddler

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: KRON 4

Jurors are deliberating this morning in Napa County Superior Court at the trial of man charged with the murder with torture and assault causing the death of a 3-year-old Napa girl in 2014. Two separate juries are hearing evidence against Sara Lynn Krueger, 27, and Ryan Scott Warner, 29, of Napa who are charged with the blunt force trauma death of Krueger's daughter Kayleigh Slusher at the Royal Gardens apartment complex in Napa on Jan. 30, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pearlman bids adieu 30 min Anonymous 2
Divided Vallejo City Council directs staff to c... 3 hr im mr vallejo 30
Hundreds show up as emotions run high at Orcem ... 3 hr im mr vallejo 66
Daylight saving time could be a thing of the pa... 4 hr got it 2
Californians like universal care, unless they'r... 4 hr got it 3
Trump Tweets End of World 4 hr got it 3
Vallejo City Council prepares for Orcem hearing 8 hr ed de bevick 121
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tornado
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,491 • Total comments across all topics: 281,471,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC