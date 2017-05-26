Jury deliberating murder, torture charges in death of Napa toddler

Jurors are deliberating this morning in Napa County Superior Court at the trial of man charged with the murder with torture and assault causing the death of a 3-year-old Napa girl in 2014. Two separate juries are hearing evidence against Sara Lynn Krueger, 27, and Ryan Scott Warner, 29, of Napa who are charged with the blunt force trauma death of Krueger's daughter Kayleigh Slusher at the Royal Gardens apartment complex in Napa on Jan. 30, 2014.

