Joblessness continued falling in Solano, Napa, in April
Solano County's April jobless rate was 4.7 percent, down from 5.2 percent in March and below the year-ago estimate of 5.4 percent, the figures show. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.5 percent for California and 4.1 percent for nationally in April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Orcem union buster in Ireland
|2 hr
|Orcem anti union
|21
|Is Fresh Air Vallejo an Income Stream?
|2 hr
|Chromium 6
|28
|Jeff Carlson: Easy choice for council
|3 hr
|NewInTown
|20
|Trump Offers Mare Island to Russians?
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|10
|Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd
|5 hr
|Member
|4
|Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday
|5 hr
|get it bob
|1
|Vallejo's Stonewall club to meet Thursday
|9 hr
|Clammed Up
|4
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC