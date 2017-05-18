Joblessness continued falling in Sola...

Joblessness continued falling in Solano, Napa, in April

Solano County's April jobless rate was 4.7 percent, down from 5.2 percent in March and below the year-ago estimate of 5.4 percent, the figures show. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.5 percent for California and 4.1 percent for nationally in April.

