Innovative Approach to Carpal Tunnel Release Explored during AMSSM Annual Meeting

San Diego, CA Marko Bodor, MD, will deliver a Keynote speech discussing up-and-coming treatments of carpal tunnel syndrome at the 26th Annual Meeting of the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine on Thursday, May 11, in San Diego, CA. Dr. Bodor has been a trailblazer in exploring innovative ways to treat carpal tunnel syndrome, one of the most common wrist and upper extremity conditions.

