Highway 37: Bay Area officials eye fu...

Highway 37: Bay Area officials eye future tolls as way to upgrade troubled roadway

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Marin Independent Journal

North Bay motorists suffering through congested traffic on Highway 37 or long detours from closures of the roadway caused by flooding may wish for anything to relieve them of their misery. A fee-based future appears to be gaining traction with a key advisory group tasked with long-term solutions for traffic and flooding on the heavily traversed 21-mile highway from Novato to Vallejo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo school board creates committee to help ... 2 hr oh im so right 4
Robert S. Arp: Where Cal Maritime stands 3 hr im feelin sammie 5
slavery in America 4 hr true 1
Vallejo residents seek pothole repair via PB vote 4 hr feelings 5
California Proposes to Tax Space Travel 4 hr liberals believe 3
Bills To Fight Fake News Moving Forward At Cali... 4 hr tyrants 2
Disabled-placard abusers, it's your day of reck... 4 hr hang up and drive 5
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,642 • Total comments across all topics: 280,817,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC