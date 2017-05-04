Highway 37: Bay Area officials eye future tolls as way to upgrade troubled roadway
North Bay motorists suffering through congested traffic on Highway 37 or long detours from closures of the roadway caused by flooding may wish for anything to relieve them of their misery. A fee-based future appears to be gaining traction with a key advisory group tasked with long-term solutions for traffic and flooding on the heavily traversed 21-mile highway from Novato to Vallejo.
