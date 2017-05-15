Gallo March Back Into Napa

Gallo March Back Into Napa

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Vinography

On 23 March E & J Gallo Winery, America's largest winery and the second largest wine company in the world, announced what was for some, shocking news. The company had paid an undisclosed sum for the Stagecoach vineyard, the single largest contiguous planting of grapes in Napa Valley, and one of its most famous.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vinography.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo City Manager says appeal will be heard ... 22 min may i take your o... 32
Vallejo City Hall asks council to deny Orcem ap... 53 min Anonymous 7
Big shift for California community colleges: Re... 2 hr geniuses 2
'Sunshining' bargaining proposals, Measure Q co... 3 hr geniuses 2
Public invited to discuss downtown parking enfo... 3 hr geniuses 2
Brown To Cal: "Man Up" And Let Conservatives Li... 3 hr bsfromsac 2
Cemex fines $1m pollution lies 3 hr may i take your o... 11
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,922 • Total comments across all topics: 281,079,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC