Fraud bill clears key vote
SACRAMENTO >> A bill by Senator Bill Dodd to protect victims of mass fraud and identity theft cleared a key vote this week in the Senate Judiciary Committee. Dodd's bill was introduced in response to the recent Wells Fargo scandal where millions of accounts were fraudulently opened without consent, using consumer's personal information from existing accounts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Initiative filed to repeal California gas tax i...
|24 min
|chickenchucker
|3
|Dead body found in front of Vallejo church
|56 min
|Manson
|3
|Flaring at Valero refinery in Benicia prompts e...
|1 hr
|flares
|3
|Larry Ayers: Blue Rock and hard knocks
|5 hr
|too late for me
|7
|Bay Area tourism drives travel spending in state
|6 hr
|cinco de mayo
|2
|Mike Thompson slams GOP health care plan
|6 hr
|dear congressman
|2
|Bay Area's housing recovery isn't as universal ...
|10 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC