Fraud bill clears key vote

Yesterday

SACRAMENTO >> A bill by Senator Bill Dodd to protect victims of mass fraud and identity theft cleared a key vote this week in the Senate Judiciary Committee. Dodd's bill was introduced in response to the recent Wells Fargo scandal where millions of accounts were fraudulently opened without consent, using consumer's personal information from existing accounts.

Napa, CA

