Decolonize Napa High - Remove the Indian mascot
Support the removal of the Indian Mascot at Napa High School! Join SSPRIT on May 9, 2017 for public comment regarding the Mascot Committee recommendation. For several months the mascot committee/task force deliberated the appropriateness of the Indian Mascot and recommended the mascots removal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.
