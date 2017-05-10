Dance Fever

Skylight Motion Picture sounds like something out of a flashy 1980s movie. The new Napa-based electronic dance trio utilize the era-appropriate synthesizers and effects for a jazzy, melodic and beat-driven pop that would have taken the charts by storm in the decade of Miami Vice and New Order.

