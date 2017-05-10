Dance Fever
Skylight Motion Picture sounds like something out of a flashy 1980s movie. The new Napa-based electronic dance trio utilize the era-appropriate synthesizers and effects for a jazzy, melodic and beat-driven pop that would have taken the charts by storm in the decade of Miami Vice and New Order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Union says VMT/ORCEM not good jobs
|2 hr
|ILWU against Orcem
|1
|Michael J. Haworth: Not perfect, but better
|2 hr
|Scared of me
|70
|Citizen snitches off neighbor on live TV
|6 hr
|Larry
|20
|More violations slapped on Valero but other cos...
|7 hr
|pay me now
|6
|Kamala for President? First Term Liberal Califo...
|8 hr
|remember it
|5
|California DMV accused of violating federal vot...
|10 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|3
|Woman accused of leading CHP on drunken birthda...
|11 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC