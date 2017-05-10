Cal Fire readies for summer
LAKE COUNTY >> From a distance, a heavy hue of yellows and oranges airbrushed the mountains across the Konocti Conservation Camp. But at a closer look, the colors had nothing to do with spring blossoms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael J. Haworth: Not perfect, but better
|10 min
|Larry
|60
|Citizen snitches off neighbor on live TV
|1 hr
|Larry
|20
|More violations slapped on Valero but other cos...
|3 hr
|pay me now
|6
|Kamala for President? First Term Liberal Califo...
|3 hr
|remember it
|5
|California DMV accused of violating federal vot...
|6 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|3
|Woman accused of leading CHP on drunken birthda...
|6 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Solano projects positive year-end budget balance
|12 hr
|hillary
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC