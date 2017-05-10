BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2017 Art Program
BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has announced its art program for the three-day music, wine, food and brew festival, May 26-28, 2017, in historic downtown Napa. Featured artist and Napa Valley resident Gordon Huether will display five sculpture installations throughout the festival grounds, including Hand of the Land, Barrel Rings, Redhead, Reflections and Silver Twist.
