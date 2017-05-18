BottleRock Napa announces art program

BottleRock Napa announces art program

Attendees chilling behind the LOVE sculpture at BottleRock music festival in Napa, California, Sunday, May 29, 2016. BottleRock Napa Valley has announced its art program for the three-day music, wine, food and brew festival, May 26 to 28. Featured artist and Napa Valley resident Gordon Huether will display five sculpture installations throughout the festival grounds, including works titled Hand of the Land, Barrel Rings, Redhead, Reflections and Silver Twist.

