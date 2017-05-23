BottleRock after-hours shows keep tunes flowing

The music doesn't stop when the lights go down on the BottleRock Napa festival this weekend. The promoters have added a slew of after-hours shows to the lineup, with a few that start before the festival kicks off on Friday, May 26. Fans can keep the tunes - and wine - flowing at nearby venues such as the JaM Cellars Ballroom and Silo's with acts like Dirty Heads , Bob Moses, St. Lucia, the Shelters and House of Pain getting in on the late-night action.

