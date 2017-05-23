BottleRock after-hours shows keep tun...

BottleRock after-hours shows keep tunes flowing

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

The music doesn't stop when the lights go down on the BottleRock Napa festival this weekend. The promoters have added a slew of after-hours shows to the lineup, with a few that start before the festival kicks off on Friday, May 26. Fans can keep the tunes - and wine - flowing at nearby venues such as the JaM Cellars Ballroom and Silo's with acts like Dirty Heads , Bob Moses, St. Lucia, the Shelters and House of Pain getting in on the late-night action.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Fresh Air Vallejo an Income Stream? 35 min Car 54 57
Vallejo mayor weeps in session again 51 min Car 54 14
Vallejo City Council has a full agenda Tuesday 1 hr SeeYaTuesdaySam 26
Vallejo City Council 7 -0 for "Safe Haven" Status 4 hr Anonymous 7
Obama secretly conducted illegal searches on Am... 5 hr Anonymous 1
Tempers flare as troubled California tax board ... 5 hr think it over 2
California to pay about $1.3 billion for Medi-C... 5 hr think it over 2
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,786 • Total comments across all topics: 281,249,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC