BernieCrats Make Their Voices Heard as California Democrats Meet in Sacramento

Saturday May 20 Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

As delegates to the state Democratic Party convention celebrate the accomplishments of those currently in office like Betty Yee, two blocks away from that gathering the self-described BernieCrats are having a meeting of their own. They're trying to push forward the ideals they feel their party shouldn't have abandoned when they picked another presidential nominee.

