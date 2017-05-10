Bail remains at $5 million for Fairfi...

Bail remains at $5 million for Fairfield man accused of killing wife

18 hrs ago

A request to reset bail for a Fairfield man accused of stabbing his ex-wife to death was denied Wednesday in Solano County Superior Court. Camden Lo, 50, remains in Solano County Jail with a bail amount of $5 million.

