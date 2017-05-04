American Canyon 2017 Farmera s Market...

American Canyon 2017 Farmera s Market Season kicks off Sunday

22 hrs ago

AMERICAN CANYON >> This city's 2017 Farmer's Market season kicks off Sunday and is open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Phillip West Aquatic Center parking lot, 100 Benton Way. Hosted by the city of American Canyon and managed by the Napa Farmers Market, the weekely event is a place for the community to gather and shop for fresh fruits and vegetables, listen to live music, and engage in fun activities, organizers said.

