7 Reasons You Love Placer County
Snow-capped mountain peaks, access to scenic and roaring waterways, placid lakes along with great hiking and biking trails are just a few of the reasons Placer County is an outdoor lover's paradise. The central valley's endless and warm sunshine, the Sierra Nevada's idyllic summers and snow-filled winters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocklin and Roseville Today.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Citizen snitches off neighbor on live TV
|50 min
|correction
|2
|California DMV accused of violating federal vot...
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Two more Vallejo liquor stores to convert to he...
|6 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|4
|Ravi C. Shankar: A bogus claim
|6 hr
|Molly
|20
|Bus stop smoking ban before Vallejo City Council
|11 hr
|Sheriff_Taylor
|10
|Vallejo neighborhood faces state fees (Aug '13)
|13 hr
|Tony
|47
|California may end ban on communists in governm...
|14 hr
|402 bums
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC