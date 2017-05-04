$5 million bail set for Fairfield man...

$5 million bail set for Fairfield man accused of killing wife

Monday May 1

A Solano County Superior Court judge set bail on Monday for a Fairfield man accused of stabbing his ex-wife to death. The amount is $5 million Presiding Judge E. Bradley Nelson handed Camden Lo, 50, despite prosecutors asking for a much smaller amount of $1 million.

