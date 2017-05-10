100% PURE Deploys RetailNext Smart Store Analytics Solutions to Best Understand Shopper Journeys
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, RetailNext Inc., the worldwide expert and market leader in IoT smart store retail analytics for optimizing shopper experiences, announced it has entered into a multi-year agreement to be the in-store analytics solution provider for 100% PURE , a natural cosmetics beauty firm providing healthy and pure lines of nourishing personal care products. The comprehensive RetailNext platform is being deployed at 100% PURE's retail stores throughout the United States.
