Witness: Shooting in Napa puts school on lockdown

A witness tell KRON4 News that a shooting near Bueno Street and Linda Vista in Napa has the West Park Elementary School on lock down. Julie Herdell, the principal of the elementary school, announced over the intercom that the school was on lockdown, according to a teacher at the school.

