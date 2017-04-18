Wine, wildflowers and a wagon
Adaleid Ore, 11, of Sacramento, looks for turtles in a pool off Long Valley Creek during a Wildflower Wagon Tour at Eleven Roses Ranch on Saturday. The annual spring tours in a mule-drawn wagon take place at the historic ranch until the end of the season.
