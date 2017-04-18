Visit Vallejo hosts annual tourism luncheon next month

Visit Vallejo hosts its 26th Annual Tourism Luncheon & Board of Directors Installation on Wednesday, May 10 at 101 Yolano Drive - the site of Vallejo's new Napa Smith Brewery & Taproom - with lunch catered by the new League of Chefs, organizers announced,. Celebrating National Tourism Week, this luncheon is held annually at the start of travel season to remind Vallejo and surrounding communities about the economic benefits of the travel and tourism industry, and to install the bureau's new officers and directors, they said.

