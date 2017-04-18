Visit Vallejo hosts annual tourism lu...

Visit Vallejo hosts annual tourism luncheon next month

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Visit Vallejo hosts its 26th Annual Tourism Luncheon & Board of Directors Installation on Wednesday, May 10 at 101 Yolano Drive - the site of Vallejo's new Napa Smith Brewery & Taproom - with lunch catered by the new League of Chefs, organizers announced,. Celebrating National Tourism Week, this luncheon is held annually at the start of travel season to remind Vallejo and surrounding communities about the economic benefits of the travel and tourism industry, and to install the bureau's new officers and directors, they said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Disabled placards for thousands of dead Califor... 4 hr GEE 3
More Than 90 Percent of Californians Live With ... 4 hr Anonymous 1
30 Companies Operating Self-Driving Cars on Cal... 4 hr Anonymous 1
See how much child care costs in each Californi... 4 hr Anonymous 1
Vallejo overpass set to be torn down 5 hr Anonymous 1
Man stabbed in leg during domestic dispute in V... 5 hr Anonymous 1
Hammer-wielding woman arrested in Vallejo for a... 5 hr Anonymous 1
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,561 • Total comments across all topics: 280,400,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC