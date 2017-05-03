Vallejo City Council takes steps to raise water rates
An 18.2 percent water rate increase is closer to reality after the Vallejo City Council approved the hike during a public hearing Tuesday night. Tuesday's action was the first of two votes required to officially raise the rates by 18.2 percent this June with 3.5 percent inflationary increases every July until 2021.
