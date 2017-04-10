Undercover investigators recover 3.5 ...

Undercover investigators recover 3.5 pounds of meth from Vallejo home

Investigators with the Napa Special Investigations Bureau learned in March of drug activities being directed by Cesar Ruelas, 30, of Fairfield. Over the course of two weeks, investigators continued to track Ruelas to find out where he lived and locations he frequented.

