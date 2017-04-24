Two motorcyclists hospitalized in sep...

Two motorcyclists hospitalized in separate Sunday crashes

Two motorcyclists were hospitalized in unrelated collisions with pickup trucks on Sunday, one in Bay Point and the other in Napa, according to the California Highway Patrol. The Bay Point accident happened just before 10:30 a.m. at Driftwood Drive and Steffa Street, the CHP said.

