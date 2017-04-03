Trefethen to Reopen Historic Winery on Eve of 50th Anniversary
April 4, 2017 - Trefethen Family Vineyards, located in the heart of the Oak Knoll District of Napa Valley, is poised to uncork a new chapter in its rich history on May 6, 2017. On this first Saturday of May, Trefethen will reopen the doors of its iconic winery, now fully restored after severe damage from the devastating earthquake that rocked Napa in August 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wine Business Online.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Senate OKS Statewide Immigrant Sanct...
|30 min
|mrs shihsquee ova...
|7
|Vallejo City Manager Daniel Keen retiring in No...
|44 min
|Anonymous
|9
|Dianne Feinstein 2018? Voters consider that a '...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|2 hr
|Madame Schlonng
|4
|Vallejo City Council holding budget meeting Tue...
|3 hr
|mrs shihsquee ova...
|3
|SeeClickFix results are in for month of March
|4 hr
|I Got Your ClickFix
|3
|Updated regional transportation plan released
|15 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC