Trefethen to Reopen Historic Winery o...

Trefethen to Reopen Historic Winery on Eve of 50th Anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Wine Business Online

April 4, 2017 - Trefethen Family Vineyards, located in the heart of the Oak Knoll District of Napa Valley, is poised to uncork a new chapter in its rich history on May 6, 2017. On this first Saturday of May, Trefethen will reopen the doors of its iconic winery, now fully restored after severe damage from the devastating earthquake that rocked Napa in August 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wine Business Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
California Senate OKS Statewide Immigrant Sanct... 30 min mrs shihsquee ova... 7
Vallejo City Manager Daniel Keen retiring in No... 44 min Anonymous 9
Dianne Feinstein 2018? Voters consider that a '... 1 hr Anonymous 1
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots 2 hr Madame Schlonng 4
Vallejo City Council holding budget meeting Tue... 3 hr mrs shihsquee ova... 3
SeeClickFix results are in for month of March 4 hr I Got Your ClickFix 3
Updated regional transportation plan released 15 hr Anonymous 1
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,445 • Total comments across all topics: 280,048,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC