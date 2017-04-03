Trefethen to Reopen Historic Winery on Eve of 50th Anniversary

April 4, 2017 - Trefethen Family Vineyards, located in the heart of the Oak Knoll District of Napa Valley, is poised to uncork a new chapter in its rich history on May 6, 2017. On this first Saturday of May, Trefethen will reopen the doors of its iconic winery, now fully restored after severe damage from the devastating earthquake that rocked Napa in August 2014.

