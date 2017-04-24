Tom Arnold: Bravo, Vallejo High

Tom Arnold: Bravo, Vallejo High

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

I wish to share with your readers in Vallejo, particularly those who pay property taxes, that they are getting their money's worth from the Vallejo High School and its five academies. I have lived in Green Valley for 34 years, but had no contact with Vallejo High School until about two weeks ago when I had the pleasure of conducting a tour of the di Rosa, an art center in Napa, for 23 students and faculty from the Visual and Performing Arts Academy of Vallejo High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Howard Bell: Ghost town 23 min WhamBamThankYouSam 12
New Salvadoran eatery gaining popularity in Val... 52 min Anonkk 15
Judge stops city of Vallejo from cutting ties w... (Mar '13) 1 hr still glowing 41
Trumpies trap California politicians on immigra... 9 hr El Mojado 4
Alicia Smith: Boondoggle after boondoggle 11 hr move along 3
Judge allows California high-speed rail project... 11 hr nice guy 2
California Regulators Lift Mandatory Conservati... 11 hr nice guy 2
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,277 • Total comments across all topics: 280,607,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC