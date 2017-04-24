Tom Arnold: Bravo, Vallejo High

I wish to share with your readers in Vallejo, particularly those who pay property taxes, that they are getting their money's worth from the Vallejo High School and its five academies. I have lived in Green Valley for 34 years, but had no contact with Vallejo High School until about two weeks ago when I had the pleasure of conducting a tour of the di Rosa, an art center in Napa, for 23 students and faculty from the Visual and Performing Arts Academy of Vallejo High School.

