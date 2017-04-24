Thompson will fight any effort to overturn Berryessa Snow Mountain monument designation

Rep. Mike Thompson expressed concern that the hard-won National Monument designation finally bestowed upon Berryessa Snow Mountain in 2015, could be lost as a result of President Trump's executive order directing the Interior Department to review all national monuments created since Jan. 1, 1996, his office announced. “Berryessa Snow Mountain enjoys broad support from our community, local stakeholders, business leaders, and state and local governments,” Thompson said in a statement.

