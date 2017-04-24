Thompson will fight any effort to ove...

Thompson will fight any effort to overturn Berryessa Snow Mountain monument designation

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Rep. Mike Thompson expressed concern that the hard-won National Monument designation finally bestowed upon Berryessa Snow Mountain in 2015, could be lost as a result of President Trump's executive order directing the Interior Department to review all national monuments created since Jan. 1, 1996, his office announced. “Berryessa Snow Mountain enjoys broad support from our community, local stakeholders, business leaders, and state and local governments,” Thompson said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Howard Bell: Ghost town 26 min Sambo_Still_Bring... 8
Judge stops city of Vallejo from cutting ties w... (Mar '13) 30 min Sambo_Still_Bring... 40
New Salvadoran eatery gaining popularity in Val... 1 hr Bibles In Every C... 14
Trumpies trap California politicians on immigra... 7 hr El Mojado 4
Alicia Smith: Boondoggle after boondoggle 9 hr move along 3
Judge allows California high-speed rail project... 10 hr nice guy 2
California Regulators Lift Mandatory Conservati... 10 hr nice guy 2
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,032 • Total comments across all topics: 280,606,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC