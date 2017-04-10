Thompson, others, host immigration Town Hall in Napa next week
Mike Thompson , is joining State Sen. Bill Dodd, and wine country area assembly member Cecilia Aguiar-Curry at the upcoming event, which is being held in response to “an alarming rise of anti-immigrant rhetoric coupled with troubling policy proposals to build border walls or ban refugees and religious groups from our shores,” a news release says.
