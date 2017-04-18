Suisun council supports county park district idea

The City Council threw its support behind legislation Tuesday night that would be first step to creating a regional park and open space district to oversee and expand access to the county's collection of parks and open space areas. The effort has advanced far enough to get state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, to introduce special legislation in February to allow the county to start the process for creating a regional park that would protect and manage the county's open spaces.

