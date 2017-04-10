Strike delivered to Napa man convicte...

Strike delivered to Napa man convicted in 2016 shooting

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

A Napa man earned a “strike” Wednesday with a conviction in connection with a 2016 gang-related shooting, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced. Marcos Rios Leon, 21, pled no contest on January 25, to assault with a firearm, personally inflicting great bodily injury during the commission of a felony and committing these acts to benefit a criminal street gang ‑ qualifying the crime as a violent felony - or “strike” - per California sentencing law, she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. Tracy James Cullen: A chance for Vallejo 13 min Holy_Knight 32
Vallejo hires new water director 15 min Holy_Knight 2
Prostitutes To Be Trained 47 min Anonymous 2
Council takes first steps to name Vallejo 'sanc... 1 hr Anonymous 25
Can Trump Stop California from Becoming a 'Sanc... 1 hr HeWillSlapaho 2
California OKs $91 million in tax breaks for 11... 1 hr Anonymous 1
Reflect on the good times in Vallejo past & pre... (Oct '08) 1 hr Nobel V 1,091
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Ferguson
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,233 • Total comments across all topics: 280,280,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC