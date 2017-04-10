Strike delivered to Napa man convicted in 2016 shooting
A Napa man earned a “strike” Wednesday with a conviction in connection with a 2016 gang-related shooting, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced. Marcos Rios Leon, 21, pled no contest on January 25, to assault with a firearm, personally inflicting great bodily injury during the commission of a felony and committing these acts to benefit a criminal street gang ‑ qualifying the crime as a violent felony - or “strike” - per California sentencing law, she said.
