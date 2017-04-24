Sonoma students in juried art show in Napa
Justin-Siena art students put out a call this winter for art submission from all the area high schools. The resulting exhibit, "Outside Looking In," was curated and installed by art students at the Napa high school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Howard Bell: Ghost town
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|21
|Vallejo rents Bay Area's lowest, but rising fas...
|4 hr
|Wanglow
|14
|underground vallejo......TRUE OR FALSE (Jul '08)
|6 hr
|old now but remem...
|10
|California Senate Passes Bill That Would Boost ...
|8 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
|Judge stops city of Vallejo from cutting ties w... (Mar '13)
|11 hr
|GEE
|49
|Ex-forensic pathologist refuses to testify in V... (Jan '14)
|12 hr
|Green Valley resi...
|2
|Harbor breeze apartments
|12 hr
|Green Valley resi...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC