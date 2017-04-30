Solano judge to consider bail for Fairfield man accused of killing estranged wife

A man who authorities suspect stabbed his estranged wife to death in February was in court Thursday, where two additional court dates were set - one to consider the question of bail. Camden Lo, 50, of Fairfield, has been in jail, held without bail, since his arrest several hours after his wife was found dead Feb. 10 inside her home on the 2000 block of Burgundy Way.

