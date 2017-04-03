Sex assault victim escapes Napa kidnapper
A 13-year-old girl jumped out of a moving truck in Bodega Bay on Saturday morning to escape from a man she said kidnapped her in Napa, raped her and etched his name into her skin with a knife during the harrowing 27-hour ordeal, Sonoma County sheriff's officials said. Deputies arrested Timothy Lee Marble, 50, of Napa, after he inexplicably called 911 to report "his 13-year-old companion jumped out of his vehicle and ran off," Sgt.
