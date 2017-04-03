Sex assault victim escapes Napa kidna...

Sex assault victim escapes Napa kidnapper

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

A 13-year-old girl jumped out of a moving truck in Bodega Bay on Saturday morning to escape from a man she said kidnapped her in Napa, raped her and etched his name into her skin with a knife during the harrowing 27-hour ordeal, Sonoma County sheriff's officials said. Deputies arrested Timothy Lee Marble, 50, of Napa, after he inexplicably called 911 to report "his 13-year-old companion jumped out of his vehicle and ran off," Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
California Senate OKS Statewide Immigrant Sanct... 9 hr Anonymous 1
Updated regional transportation plan released 9 hr Anonymous 1
SeeClickFix results are in for month of March 9 hr Anonymous 1
Vallejo City Council holding budget meeting Tue... 9 hr Anonymous 1
Fairfield man ID'd as victim of Friday's Vallej... 9 hr Anonymous 1
Putin Buys Mare for Cheap 9 hr Anonymous 2
Vallejo City Manager Daniel Keen retiring in No... 9 hr Mrs Shihsquee ova... 1
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,456 • Total comments across all topics: 280,042,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC