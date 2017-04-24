See who's playing BottleRock Napa Valley previews, aftershows
JJ Grey & Mofro with Kuinka will perform a BottleRock Napa Valley preshow in Napa on May 24. All of the passes for this year's BottleRock Napa Valley wine, food and music festival, set for May 26-28 in downtown Napa, have been sold out since January, but the festival still has other shows to offer. BottleRock and sponsor JaM Cellars announced today a series of festival previews and aftershows in the Napa Valley, San Francisco and Sacramento.
