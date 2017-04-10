Remember when: from the archives of M...

Remember when: from the archives of March 27, 1931: Sonoma organizes a baseball club

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Sonoma, this season, has definitely decided to go ahead with the organization of a baseball club. This was decided Monday evening when the Chamber of Commerce, appointed a committee to take charge of the preliminary arrangements and to secure the necessary funds for promotion of the project to insure its continuation throughout the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trends and developments in green cement and con... 23 min Anonymous 10
Reflect on the good times in Vallejo past & pre... (Oct '08) 3 hr zippy 1,090
Mr. Tracy James Cullen: A chance for Vallejo 3 hr Tofflers_Mom 15
Tom Ovens: Classic stress 3 hr i made that up 21
Vallejo, Renew our Exports! 4 hr i love orcem and... 11
Six indicted for defrauding Solano County energ... 11 hr GEE 3
California Tax Collections Proved Better Than E... 13 hr tiger 2
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,858 • Total comments across all topics: 280,225,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC