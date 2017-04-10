Remember when: from the archives of March 27, 1931: Sonoma organizes a baseball club
Sonoma, this season, has definitely decided to go ahead with the organization of a baseball club. This was decided Monday evening when the Chamber of Commerce, appointed a committee to take charge of the preliminary arrangements and to secure the necessary funds for promotion of the project to insure its continuation throughout the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trends and developments in green cement and con...
|23 min
|Anonymous
|10
|Reflect on the good times in Vallejo past & pre... (Oct '08)
|3 hr
|zippy
|1,090
|Mr. Tracy James Cullen: A chance for Vallejo
|3 hr
|Tofflers_Mom
|15
|Tom Ovens: Classic stress
|3 hr
|i made that up
|21
|Vallejo, Renew our Exports!
|4 hr
|i love orcem and...
|11
|Six indicted for defrauding Solano County energ...
|11 hr
|GEE
|3
|California Tax Collections Proved Better Than E...
|13 hr
|tiger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC