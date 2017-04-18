Promotions, retirements mean new lead...

Promotions, retirements mean new leadership in Napa school district

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

NAPA >> American Canyon High School principal Damon Wright was named Napa Valley Unified School District's executive director of secondary education, starting July 1, agency officials said. “Mr. Wright has proven leadership at two comprehensive high schools,” Superintendent Patrick Sweeney said in the announcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo City Manager asks council to consider c... 17 min Anonymous 38
Lennar calls the shots for Vallejo. Lennar = Ba... 45 min the old chinaman 7
Graden to resign from planning commission 50 min Tofflers_Mom 13
Thousands of Californians join March for Science 1 hr Anonymous 3
Academic turf wars block access as California f... 7 hr tiger 2
Democrats could tighten grip on California poli... 7 hr tiger 2
Reserve soldiers stationed in Vallejo prepare f... 7 hr hypocrite 3
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,765 • Total comments across all topics: 280,507,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC