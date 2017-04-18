Promotions, retirements mean new leadership in Napa school district
NAPA >> American Canyon High School principal Damon Wright was named Napa Valley Unified School District's executive director of secondary education, starting July 1, agency officials said. “Mr. Wright has proven leadership at two comprehensive high schools,” Superintendent Patrick Sweeney said in the announcement.
