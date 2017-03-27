President Trump OKs Disaster Declaration for California
A total of eight of the Bay Area's nine counties overwhelmed by flooding and mudsliders between Feb. 1 and Feb. 23 are eligible for federal funding, according to the White House. The counties listed include Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma counties.
