Police activity closes street in Napa
Napa County sheriff's officials said police activity has forced the closure of a street in Napa for several hours this afternoon. Sheriff's officials said shortly before 2:30 p.m. that Linda Vista Avenue is shut down from West Park Avenue to West Pueblo Avenue.
