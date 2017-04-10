Planning Commission certifies EIR for Hotel Project Sonoma
A proposal to build a 62-room hotel and 80-seat restaurant along West Napa Street took a step forward on Thursday night, when the Sonoma Planning Commission voted 5-1 to accept the Environmental Impact Report. Only Commissioner Bill Willers voted nay on the EIR for what has become known as the Hotel Project Sonoma - his objections reflecting two areas of concern raised in public comment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blighted illegal dump site in Vallejo mayor's c...
|57 min
|tiger
|22
|Cal Maritime: Why we oppose Orcem
|2 hr
|Knob GOBbler
|23
|Vallejo shooting sends 9 to area hospitals
|5 hr
|maxcene waters
|6
|Trump: 'Who paid fo'r' rallies seeking release ...
|5 hr
|maxcene waters
|4
|Downtown Vallejo hosts early Earth Day celebrat...
|15 hr
|Anonkk
|6
|Kidnapping truth comes out
|22 hr
|No truth from you
|4
|GEVC scam (Oct '09)
|Mar 29
|Chris Mccafferty
|44
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC