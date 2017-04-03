PHS music department to host youth or...

PHS music department to host youth orchestra

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Daily Democrat

Pioneer High School's music department is set to host the Santa Rosa Youth Symphony Repertory Orchestra Sunday in the theatre from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Bobby Rogers, local Woodland resident and Pioneer Music Instructor, will be conducting - he's in his sixth season with the orchestra. Another performance will be held at the Sacramento Youth Symphony at Sacramento City College at 4 p.m., where the group will perform with Davis High School Orchestra Conductor, Angelo Moreno.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who bought property on Wilson Avenue? 1 hr pick em 7
Vallejo needs Industry, now 1 hr Publius 6
Tom Ovens: Classic stress 2 hr Merchant of Truth 13
State grant lets Vallejo police offer free film... 5 hr tiger 6
Police are leaving in large numbers 7 hr So sad 87
Vallejo police chief, pastor to speak in Washin... (Sep '16) 7 hr Guess Whooo 21
California gas tax a victory for Jerry Brown 2.0 8 hr GEE 3
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,977 • Total comments across all topics: 280,150,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC