PHS music department to host youth orchestra
Pioneer High School's music department is set to host the Santa Rosa Youth Symphony Repertory Orchestra Sunday in the theatre from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Bobby Rogers, local Woodland resident and Pioneer Music Instructor, will be conducting - he's in his sixth season with the orchestra. Another performance will be held at the Sacramento Youth Symphony at Sacramento City College at 4 p.m., where the group will perform with Davis High School Orchestra Conductor, Angelo Moreno.
