New townhouses in Sonoma snatched up

New townhouses in Sonoma snatched up

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

The paint is only just dry on the walls of the new townhouses at 405 W. Spain St., at the corner of Fifth Street West, but according to the developer, all but one have already been snatched up by eager buyers. Sonoma's Planning Commission approved the plans in early 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jerry Brown Traded More Diesel Pollution For Hi... 2 min Anonymous 1
California's Construction Workers Make Less Tha... 5 min Anonymous 1
UC kept secret $175 million reserve as it raise... 8 min Anonymous 1
Possible signs of life at Vallejo's long-dorman... 11 min Anonymous 1
Woman discovers dozens of dead dogs while walki... 13 min Anonymous 1
Jim Spering: Employees the priority 14 min Anonymous 1
Vallejo's Raley's supermarket to close for good 2 hr Samalamadingdong 35
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,804 • Total comments across all topics: 280,565,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC