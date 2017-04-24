New townhouses in Sonoma snatched up
The paint is only just dry on the walls of the new townhouses at 405 W. Spain St., at the corner of Fifth Street West, but according to the developer, all but one have already been snatched up by eager buyers. Sonoma's Planning Commission approved the plans in early 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jerry Brown Traded More Diesel Pollution For Hi...
|2 min
|Anonymous
|1
|California's Construction Workers Make Less Tha...
|5 min
|Anonymous
|1
|UC kept secret $175 million reserve as it raise...
|8 min
|Anonymous
|1
|Possible signs of life at Vallejo's long-dorman...
|11 min
|Anonymous
|1
|Woman discovers dozens of dead dogs while walki...
|13 min
|Anonymous
|1
|Jim Spering: Employees the priority
|14 min
|Anonymous
|1
|Vallejo's Raley's supermarket to close for good
|2 hr
|Samalamadingdong
|35
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC