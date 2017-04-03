New Self-Storage Facility Planned for...

New Self-Storage Facility Planned for Napa, CA

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Inside Self-Storage

Real estate developer Wayne O'Connell has applied to build a self-storage facility on a mostly vacant 2-acre parcel in Napa, Calif. He filed a design-review permit last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
California needs to look at big picture 7 hr tiger 2
Survival Rules for Pro-Trump Californians Livin... 8 hr tiger 5
Police are leaving in large numbers 8 hr Anonymous 86
Mare Island brew company, groups to screen hist... 10 hr Anonymous 1
Putin Buys Mare for Cheap 11 hr Surplus prop News 1
Where is the police chief? 23 hr not like witch cindy 18
Dan Kean: Should he stay r should he go? 23 hr Haters going to hate 10
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,991 • Total comments across all topics: 280,029,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC